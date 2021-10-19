beats fit pro

Apple announced its AirPods 3 yesterday. The new earbuds from Apple take inspiration from its higher-priced AirPods Pro and bring features like Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ. Just after the event yesterday, Apple released iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey Release Candidate build to the developers ahead of their release on October 25. According to reports from 9to5Mac and MacRumors, iOS 15.1 has references (and images) to the unannounced Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

On the first look, Beats Fit Pro looks quite similar to the Beats Studio Buds that was unveiled back in June this year. They follow the same design language as the Studio Buds with no stem and in-ear design. It will be available in four colors: Black, Gray, White, and Lavender.

9to5Mac reports that the earbuds will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes just like the Studio Buds. In addition, these will also feature the H1 chip for quick pairing with Apple devices and “Hey, Siri.” With ANC turned on, the earbuds will reportedly be able to achieve 6 hours of battery life. Combined with the charging case, it could be extended to 27-30 hours. Beats FitPro will be “equipped with Class 1 Bluetooth and a built-in accelerometer” which will “identify and reduce external noise when using the microphones,” says the report.

    Apple is planning to make these earbuds “Android friendly,” according to 9to5Mac. Unlike the Studio Buds, which don’t have a dedicated app for controlling things like transparency modes, Fit Pro will come with the Beats app that will allow users to check battery levels, and have custom controls, and allow quick pairing.

    Reports suggest Beats Fit Pro will be available for purchase starting November 1, with the earbuds shipping a few days after the announcement.

    Via: 9to5Mac, MacRumors




