Beats Fit Pro launching globally on Jan 28, pre-orders start Jan 24

Beats Fit Pro is arguably one of the best TWS earbuds you can buy for workouts and sports. Beats has announced that the earbuds are now ready for their international trip and the earbuds will be available in global markets starting from January 28, 2022. They'll be available for pre-order from January 24, according to a tweet from Beats.

Beats Fit Pro has been exclusive to the United States and China since its introduction in November 2021. The earbuds launched for a price of $200 in the States, and at the time, Apple announced that the earbuds will be available in other markets such as Europe and Australia sometime in early 2022. It seems the time has come as the Fit Pro will be available for purchase from January 28, 2022.

Beats Fit Pro is the workout-dedicated earbuds from Apple. They snug in your ears with the silicon tips and make sure that they don't fall off with the help of wingtips. They feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Apple's new Spatial Audio system that plays sounds from all directions thanks to dynamic head tracking which makes music, movies, and games more immersive. They feature up to 24 hours of music playback and pair with Apple devices using the H1 chip so you get all the AirPods features like "Hey, Siri" support, iCloud sync, audio sharing, and more.