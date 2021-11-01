The Beats Fit Pro leaked just a few weeks ago thanks to the iOS 15.1 update, and Apple today officially announced the Beat Fit Pro wireless earbuds that come with a lot of great features. The new earbuds can also seamlessly connect with Android devices, have a USB-C port, and have changeable wingtips to provide more comfort and better ANC.

The new Beats Fit Pro is equipped with “secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit your ear”. The wingtip will make it easier and more secure while doing workouts and other activities where you may be required to be off the ground, or focus at other things. The earbuds come with three different-sized ear tips, a short USB-C to USB-C cable.

As for features, there are quite a few that even Android users might want to hear. In recent years, Beats has become an “Apple products only” product that still supported Android users and other devices, but it was more finicky to connect and pair them up. According to the press release, that is no more, and it should now be more seamless even on Android devices. The Spatial Audio feature is still supported, but as you might expect, that’ll require a compatible iPhone or iPad to get it working properly.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) is still here, and the microphones will filter out any loud noises around the person to make the listening experience better. The ANC is also said to adapt in real-time, up to 200 times per second, to account for variance in fit and movements. There’s also a transparency mode that can be enabled with the push of the “b” button on either earbuds. There’s also adaptive EQ, and Find My, and “Hey Siri” command support.

As for sound quality, it’s still powered by the Apple H1 chip that provides a seamless connection between devices, and it also has most of the AirPods Pro features such as Audio Sharing or connecting between other Apple devices.

With ANC and Transparency turned on, the Beats Fit Pro promises up to 6 hours of listening time, while the carry case can provide an additional 21 hours of charge for a total of 27 hours. With Adaptive EQ turned on, each earbud can last up to 7 hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the case. Apple promises that a quick 5-minute quick charge can provide 1-hour of playback.

The Beats Fit Pro is already available on the Beats website and on Apple, and even on Amazon. It will likely also be available at other retailers. In the coming days and weeks. The earbuds cost $200, and you can order them now, and they’ll ship from November 5. New subscribers can also get 6 months of Apple Music when they purchase the Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, and the Beats Studio Buds.

