Beats Fit Pro are now available in Europe and other regions outside the US

By Sanuj Bhatia January 28, 2022, 10:15 am
Beats Fit Pro is arguably one of the best TWS earbuds you can buy for workouts and sports. The company announced that the earphones will be available outside the United States from January 28th, and it looks like it has kept its promise. Beats Fit Pro is now available for purchase in the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and elsewhere.

Beats Fit Pro had been exclusive to the United States and China since its introduction in November 2021. The earbuds launched for a price of $200 in the States, and at the time, Apple announced that the earbuds will be available in other markets such as Europe and Australia sometime in early 2022. And now, the wireless earphones are available in regions across Europe, Australia, and Canada.

Beats Fit Pro is the workout-dedicated earbuds from Apple. They snug in your ears with the silicon tips and make sure that they don't fall off with the help of wingtips. They feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Apple's new Spatial Audio system that plays sounds from all directions thanks to dynamic head tracking which makes music, movies, and games more immersive. They feature up to 24 hours of music playback and pair with Apple devices using the H1 chip so you get all the AirPods features like "Hey, Siri" support, iCloud sync, audio sharing, and more.

Beats Fit Pro is the best wireless earbuds you can get if you're looking for a workout-dedicated pair of earphones. They're currently available for the price of ~£200. Check out all the deals on the device down below!

Via: MacRumors

