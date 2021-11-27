Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio 3 are 51 percent off!

We keep finding amazing deals over at Best Buy as part of the latest Cyber Monday deals. We recently spotted the LG Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV and other LG Smart TVs, but right now, we will talk about the Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones that are currently receiving a massive 51 percent discount.

The Beats Studio 3 are currently selling for just $170 at Best Buy. Cyber Monday deals let you save a whopping $180 off your purchase. This will get you a new pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones in Shadow Gray or in Mate Black.

They feature Pure ANC that actively blocks external noise, at the same time that they deliver a premium listening experience. You also get up to 22-hours of nonstop music playback while using ANC, Apple’s W1 chip for Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity, and more. And you can also get up to 40 hours of battery life when you choose to use your headphones without noise canceling.

Upon purchase, customers will also receive six months of free Apple Music, Apple News+ and three months Apple TV+, even though this bonus will only be applied if you are a new subscriber of these Apple services. But that is not all, as you will also find a carrying case, a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, a universal USB charging cable, a warranty card, and a quick start guide.

Beats Studio 3 summary: The Beats Studio 3 deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling, and other great features to help you enjoy your music on a whole new level

Suppose you want another color option on your new Beats Studio 3. In that case, you can also opt for the Midnight Black variant that currently sells for $220, which is still a pretty good deal, considering that these headphones usually sell for $350.

And if you’re looking for other options, we have also found the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones going for $248 after a $101.99 discount, and the more affordable Beats Flex Wireless Earphones that are available for $40, and they come with $30 savings.