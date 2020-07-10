Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is all set to go official on August 5. Samsung is also expected to release a new watch, a tablet, and a pair of wireless earbuds at the event. The Galaxy Buds Live have appeared online ahead of launch. The latest development comes from Evan Blass’s Patreon account where he posted a set of two images giving us our best look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The upcoming earbuds are designed like a kidney bean, with a vent-like speaker on the middle of the bud. Further, there appear to be two different microphone holes on the one side, which could work for both voice commands/calls and also for noise cancellation. These earbuds lack silicone tips. Hence, they are expected to sit in your ear differently.

Coming to the charging case, it is shaped like a rounded-off square with charging pins in the center to charge up each earbud. It is likely to have magnets to keep the buds in place while charging and help with alignment. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have been leaked in three color options including Black, White and Mystic Bronze.

Via: 9to5Google

