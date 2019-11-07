We are always expecting new versions of a device to be better than the previous ones. Yes, that may be true, for the most part, but it seems that the Google Pixel 4 XL has been a major disappointment in several aspects. The latest flaw isn’t a software issue. It’s way worse.

We have gotten used to seeing Google Pixel users complain about their devices after they’ve launched. These issues are usually software related, but apparently, there is a bigger problem in store for those users who already bought their Google Pixel 4 XL. This smartphone is just too fragile. We know that JerryRigEverything is a YouTube channel that tests a phone’s durability, and well, the Pixel 4 XL didn’t pass the test. If you thought that unlocking your smartphone with facial recognition without having your eyes open was bad, this video will show you that you must not, ever, put your device in your back pocket.