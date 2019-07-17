Charging cable with built-in portable battery for under $20

You deserve better than just any ordinary charging cable. The Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable combines a durable MFi-Certified Lightning cable with a compact portable charger. That means you can charge at home and on-the-go!

Unlike normal charging cables, the Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable contains 2,800mAh of power storage, which is enough to fully charge an iPhone 8. Add on the new robust aluminum housing, and you have a revolutionary charging cable.

All devices with Apple Lightning compatibility can seamlessly juice up using the Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable. Currently 59% off, this 2-in-1 charging cable and portable battery is yours for just $19.99!

Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable – $19.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin