The iPhone X outlasts both the iPhone Xs and Xs Max in battery life

Many iPhone users are upgrading from their previous iPhone devices to the new iPhone Xs and Xs Max models. Now, if you own an iPhone X, we don’t recommend you make the upgrade. Or at least not before you have enough information about the new devices.

We already saw different videos where these new models are tested on falls and the outcome wasn’t necessarily pretty. Now, a website has tested various smartphones, and it shows how the iPhone Xs and Xs Max aren’t really giving you the extra battery life that Apple claimed. Tom’s Guide has tested all of these units to continuously surf the web at 150 nits of screen brightness. They have also turned off some unnecessary tools like the Auto-Brightness and True Tone to make the test fair.

The results are very clear, well, first of all, we have to state the obvious, Android gives you better battery life. But when we compare the results for these years iPhones, to the ones achieved by the iPhone X, we see that both models where outperformed. Last year’s device lasted 10:49 on the same test. We also have confirmed information about the battery sizes of these new units and well, it’s true that their new Bionic A12 chip and iOS 12 were supposed to help with power management. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case here.