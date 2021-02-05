Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level is the company’s new portable speaker in Europe. The company is focusing on providing excellent sound alongside longevity. It comes with a modular design that allows users to replace fabrics and wooden covers while still using the same speaker. The Beosound Level is part of Bang & Olufsen’s Connected Speakers lineup. This means, users can stream music from their smartphones and other devices using either Chromecast or Airplay and stream music from apps like Spotify and TuneIn.

Detail view of the aluminium frame and wood cover of Beosound Level Gold Tone - Light Oak Bang & Olufsen

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level portable speaker features “Adaptable Acoustics”. It features a five-driver setup that adapts and delivers sound based on the speaker’s orientation. You can use the speaker in multiple orientations: laid flat, upright, and wall-mounted. Further, it is claimed to deliver room-filling sound when wall-mounted (though an optional wall bracket).

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level light oak

As for the lasting for decades part, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level features a premium Aluminium frame which is said to be crafted in Denmark. It has a modular design, which allows for replacement batteries, changeable fabric, and wood covers, and it features a high-performance polymer. You get discreet, soft-touch buttons integrated into the Aluminium frame. There is an integrated handle as well. It offers an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level is claimed to last up to 16 hours on a single charge. It has a circular plug that magnetically connects into a depression to the speaker’s rear. It is said to take up to three hours to charge fully. It is now available in Europe at a starting price of EUR 1,249. There is one more variant, which is priced at EUR 1,499

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
