Danish electronics brand and a renowned name in the audio industry, Bang & Olufsen, has launched a new pair of high-end noise-canceling headphones. Dubbed the Beoplay H95, the new headphones from Bang & Olufsen employ luxurious materials such as anodized aluminum as well as lambskin and cowhide leather, and look every bit as premium as their eye-watering $800 price tag suggests.

The Beoplay H95 headphones come equipped with 40mm Titanium drivers, and offer support for SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive codecs. You get four mics onboard, Bluetooth 5.1 support, and a 1,110mAh battery that is claimed to last an impressive 38 hours with adaptive ANC enabled or 50 hours without it. Siri support is also available, while Alexa and Google Assistant will arrive next year.

The most notable aspect of Bang & Olufsen’s latest headphones is the rotating dial on both the earcups, which is not exactly an original idea as Microsoft’s latest Surface Headphones already rock them for intuitive controls. The dial on the right earcup can be rotated to control the volume level, while the other one can be twisted to control the noise cancellation levels. The earcups can also recognize tap and swipe gestures.

