The Danish audio company B&O has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beoplay EQ. It’s one of the first earbuds to feature Active Noise Cancellation in this lineup, and it offers a similar design and a long battery life.

The case supports both wired charging via a USB-C port and Qi wireless charging. The buds and the case looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds, and size-wise it should be fairly similar. It has a small profile and an ergonomic fit, and it should fit into any pocket and bag without an issue. The case

The earbuds feature an in-ear design and offer up to 20 hours of usage using the original case. It’s powered by a 6.88 mm electro-dynamic drive and it features three microphones on each earbud. It also has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) built-in and can also easily recognize and pick up on voices, and this will use the six microphones combined. The earbuds are tuned and calibrated by B&O and have an anodized aluminium casing. A single charge is advertised to last up to 6.5 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on and 20 hours using the charging case. The company also said that the earbuds could last two hours on a single charge after only just 20 minutes of charging.

The Beoplay EQ supports aptX adaptive codes, and it comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.2. The setup process should also be simplified on both Android and Apple devices, thanks to Microsoft’s Swift Pair and Made for iPhone support.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ is already available in China and Japan, and it will become available for the rest of the world from August 19th for $399 / €399 / £359. The earbuds will be available in Black Anthracite and Sand colors.