Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport, and more amazing headphones are on sale

By Samuel Martinez January 4, 2022, 6:36 pm
FI Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport Source: Bang and Olufsen

We have currently spotted several Bang & Olufsen products on sale at Amazon.com, where you will be able to purchase the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones with Customizable Comfort Fit for just $199 after receiving a massive 43 percent discount that translates to $151 savings. On both its Black and Anthracite/Oxygen Blue color options. These amazing little earbuds feature touch control, a wireless charging case, up to 28 hours of playtime with their charging case, and IP57 dust and water resistance.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 2nd Generation Over-Ear Headphones are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for just $263 after a 12 percent discount that will help you save $37 off your purchase. Or you can opt for the more expensive Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX – Comfortable Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphones that retail for $399 after a six percent discount.

If you are more into gaming, you should also check out the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset that is also receiving a very compelling discount on its Black Anthracite color option that is currently available for just $365 after seeing a 27 percent discount that translates to $134 savings. You will find the Navy and Grey Mist color options also on sale, but savings aren’t as great, but remember that his gaming headset usually sells for $499, which means that any deal will be welcome. And since we’re talking about gaming headsets, you can also consider checking out the JBL Quantum 100 that are receiving a 50 percent discount. This wired model may not be as hot as other gaming headsets in the market, but JBL is a great brand, and getting a pair of gaming headphones for just $20 doesn’t sound like a bad deal to me.

Finally, you can also save on the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Powerful Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that now sells for $459.26 after seeing a 13 percent discount that will help you save $69.74 on its Grey Mist color variant, while the Anthracite color options goes for $500 after a $29 discount.

