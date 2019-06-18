Bamboo Ink Plus is an alternative pen for Windows Tablets

There are a lot of Windows tablets out there that use different technologies in their pen interfaces. Some use Microsoft’s N-Trig tech or the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP). Some use the Wacom Active ElectroStatic (AES) protocol. Well, Wacom has a new pen made for Windows 10 tablets that supports AES 1.0, AES 2.0, as well as MPP 1.5 and MPP 2.0. The Bamboo Ink Plus is made to work with a wider range of Windows 10 tablets than the likely single-protocol pen that you might get from your Windows 10 tablet manufacturer. Not all Windows 10 pen capable tablets and computers come with a compatible pen either. In many cases the pen is sold separately for another $100. Well, the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is also sold separately for another $100, but now you get to choose.

See below for the list of Windows 10 tablets supported by the Bamboo Ink Plus pen. Really it should work with anything that uses AES 1.0, AES 2.0, MPP 1.5, or MPP 2.0. For example, it works great with the Eve V tablet PC which is not listed as being supported.

Tilt supported devices

LG gram 2in1 14T990, 14TD990, 14TB990, 14TG990 *2

Microsoft ® Surface ® Pro (2017)

Microsoft ® Surface ® Pro 6

Microsoft ® Surface ® Book

Microsoft ® Surface ® Book 2 (13″)

Microsoft ® Surface ® Go

Microsoft ® Surface ® Studio

Microsoft® Surface® Studio 2

Non-Tilt supported devices

Acer Spin 5 (SP513-51N, SP513-52N)

Acer Switch 3

ASUS TransBook Mini R106HA

ASUS Transformer Mini T102HA/ TransBook Mini T102HA

ASUS Transformer Mini T103HAF/ TransBook Mini T103HAF, H103HAF, R107HAF

ASUS Transformer 3 Pro T303UA / TransBook 3 T303UA

ASUS Transformer 3 T305CA / TransBook 3 T305CA

ASUS Transformer Pro T304UA/ TransBook T304UA

ASUS VivoBook Flip 12 TP203NA

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401NA

ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX370UA

ASUS ZenBook Flip 14 UX461UN

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GD

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE

ASUS ZenBook S UX391UA *1

Dell™ Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (7373)

Dell™ Latitude 5285 2-in-1 *2

Dell™ Latitude 5289 2-in-1 *2

Dell™ Latitude 7389 2-in-1 *2

Dell™ Venue 10 Pro™ 5000 Series (5055) *2

Dell™ XPS 13 2in1 (9365) *2

Dell™ XPS 15 2in1 (9575) *2

Fujitsu LIFEBOOK ® P727 *2

Fujitsu LIFEBOOK® P728 *2

Fujitsu LIFEBOOK ® T937 *2

Fujitsu LIFEBOOK® T938 *2

Fujitsu STYLISTIC Q738 *2

HP EliteBook x360 1020 G2 *2

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G2 *2

HP Elite x2 1012 G1 *2

HP Elite x2 1012 G2 *2

HP ENVY x360 15-bp000

HP ENVY 8 Note Tablet *2

HP Pavilion x360 14-ba000

HP Pavilion x360 15-br000

HP Pro x2 612 G2 *2

HP Spectre x2 12t

HP Spectre x360 13-ac000

HP Spectre x360 13-ae000

HP Spectre x360 15-bl000

Sprout Pro by HP G2 *2

Lenovo™ ThinkPad X1 Tablet *2

Lenovo™ ThinkPad Yoga 260 *2

Lenovo™ ThinkPad Yoga 370 *2

Lenovo™ ThinkPad® X380 Yoga™ *2

Lenovo™ ThinkPad ® X1 Yoga™ *2

Lenovo™ ThinkPad ® X1 Yoga™ *2

Lenovo™ ThinkPad ® P40 Yoga™ *2

Lenovo™ ThinkPad ® 10 (2nd Gen) *2

Lenovo™ Miix 720 *2

Lenovo Yoga 520 (14″) *2

Lenovo Yoga 720 (13″) *2

Lenovo Yoga 920 *2

Microsoft ® Surface ® 3

Microsoft ® Surface ® Pro 3

Microsoft ® Surface ® Pro 4

Microsoft ® Surface ® Laptop

Surface Laptop mouse MousePro P120A

mouse MT-WN1201

Toshiba dynabook V82/D *2

Toshiba dynabook V72/D, VZ72/D *2

Toshiba dynabook V62/D, VZ62/D *2

Toshiba dynabook V82/B, VZ82/B *2

Toshiba dynabook V72/B, VZ72/B *2

Toshiba dynabook V62/B, VZ62/B *2

Toshiba dynabook V42/B, VZ42/B *2

Toshiba dynaPad N72 *2

VAIO® A12 *2

VAIO® Pro PA *2

VAIO ® Z (flip)

VAIO® Z Canvas

*1: Only compatible with touch screen models.

*2 : Blue nib recommended devices. The blue nib can enhance your pen experience.