Bad Apple sales are leaving 50,000 Foxconn contract workers without a job

Many Apple analysts have been cutting down their iPhone sales predictions for 2019, and recent reports have shown that their sales aren’t doing so great. Last year we received information that Foxconn had started letting go of some worker during October because production quantities were starting to be reduced by Cuppertino. Now, we get news of another employee cut, ahead of schedule.

According to the information Foxconn gave Nikkei, these cuts are not uncommon, but what’s concerning is the fact that it happened earlier than previous years. These are assembly line workers, and they’re obviously going to lose their jobs if there’s nothing to assemble. Foxconn usually renews contract workers every month from August until January, but slow iPhone sales and production have affected this order. There is a total of 50,000 job cuts, and we may even see more in the future since Apple has been cutting down production and Cupertino’s most popular iPhone XR isn’t really living up to expectations, and we have even seen how their sales numbers aren’t doing great in China.