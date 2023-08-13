Quick Links Laptops Tablets Headphones BackPacks Monitors

We have spotted tons of amazing Back-to-School deals for you to get the best and latest gear for this new school year. You will find laptops, tablets, coffee machines, lighting solutions, and other great stuff to start school with a bang. So, it doesn’t matter whether you’re moving into a new dorm or just want a new tablet to take notes; we’re sure you will find something that might help you become the excellent student you know you are.

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro $480 $1100 Save $620 The original Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is still a great option for those looking to purchase a new laptop. It features an Intel Core i5 processor and more than enough RAM and storage to help you get your work done. $480 at Amazon

We start our selection with laptops, as it’s one of the best and most useful tools you can get to start school. There are several options, but the best deal you can get comes with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, which now sells for $480 thanks to a massive 56 percent discount. This laptop comes powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It also features a large 15.6-inch AMOLED screen and long-lasting battery life that will be great for anyone. Of course, there are more options to choose from, so check them out before they sell out.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 $418 $959 Save $541 The latest Lenovo Ideapad 3 comes with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful design, and other great features. $418 at Amazon

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop $84 $250 Save $166 The HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop comes with an AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 processor, 4GB Ram, 32GB eMMC storage, and more than enough power for regular school work. $84 at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 $380 $480 Save $100 The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop comes with a 14-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, and it's perfect for those looking for a versatile laptop. $380 at Amazon

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $430 $530 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent option for those who want a new Android tablet with a large display and a very budget-friendly price tag. $430 at Amazon

Tablets are also a great addition to your back-to-school shopping cart, as you can use them to look up important information instantly, take notes, and even sit back and relax to watch your favorite shows once you’re done with your studies. There are several options out there, and some are even as powerful as a laptop, and our best option comes in as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which comes in at $430 after receiving a 19 percent discount. It comes with a 12.4-inch display, 64GB storage space, fast and snappy navigation, and it comes with an S Pen in the box.

iPad 10th Generation $399 $449 Save $50 The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more. $399 at Amazon

iPad 9th Generation $270 $329 Save $59 The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who just need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming. $270 at Amazon

TCL TAB 10s $149 $190 Save $41 TCL's Android Tablet, TAB 10s, comes with a 10.1-inch FHD display, a massive 8,000mAh batter, 32GB of storage space, expandable to 256GB, 3GB RAM, eye protection technology, and other great features that make it a perfect choice for school. $149 at Amazon

Headphones

Sennheiser HD 450BT $126 $200 Save $74 Sennheiser's HD 450BT Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are an excellent option for anyone looking for an affordable pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. They pack a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 30 hours, and to make things even more interesting, you get USB-C fast charging in case they run out of juice. $126 at Amazon

Music makes everything easier, even studying, when you listen to the right tracks. So yes, a pair of new headphones is also a great addition to your back-to-school list. There are many excellent choices, some very affordable, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank to get fantastic sound. The best savings are available with the Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones, now going for $126 thanks to a very compelling 37 percent discount. This model has 30 hours of battery life, USB-C Fast Charging, and active noise cancellation. I hope you’re not wearing them while your teacher explains important stuff.

TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones $90 $120 Save $30 TREBLAB's Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones are an excellent option for those who love going to the gym or those who like to go for an occasional run, as they were designed for active people. $90 at Amazon

Soundcore Life Q20 Bass Headphones $45 $60 Save $15 Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones come with 40 hours of battery life, high-res audio, deep bass, memory foam for added comfort, and a lightweight design that makes them perfect for extended use. $45 at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless $130 $200 Save $70 The Beats Solo3 Wireless will deliver great audio without breaking the bank $130 at Amazon

BackPacks

Targus Spruce EcoSmart Travel Laptop Backpack $64 $108 Save $44 Targus Spruce EcoSmart Travel Laptop Backpack for 17-inch laptops is an excellent option to keep your laptop, tablet, and books in the same place; plus its patented drop protection will keep your laptop suspended during any possible accident. $64 at Amazon

Yes, you need to get a new backpack if you’re carrying stuff around. There are many options, and your best alternative may end up depending on what you want to carry inside, but our pick is the safest option. It comes with an enormous 41 percent discount and tons of space, as the Targus Spruce EcoSmart Travel Laptop Backpack for 17-inch Laptops is now available for just $64. This 17-inch laptop backpack normally sells for $108, meaning that you will get more than $40 in instant savings.

Targus Legend IQ Laptop Backpack $30 $50 Save $20 The Targus Legend IQ Laptop Backpack is perfect for those carrying a 16-inch laptop and tons of other devices, as you will be able to fit your tablets, office gear, chargers and more in this option. $30 at Amazon

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $24 $40 Save $16 MATEIN's Travel Laptop Backpack is also perfect for business, as it comes with an antitheft and durable design. You also get water resistance and tons of compartments to put all your stuff inside. $24 at Amazon

Volher Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port $60 $70 Save $10 Volher Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port is a perfect option for those carrying a 15.6-inch laptop. It comes with water resistance, and it comes in several color options. $60 at Amazon

Monitors

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 $400 $495 Save $95 Samsung M8 is the company's flagship Smart Monitor. It features a big 4K display with a plethora of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports. This monitor also comes with the Samsung Smart TV platform, so you can install apps and watch Netflix movies right from your desktop monitor. $400 at Amazon

Getting a new laptop is great, but you might also want to get a larger screen to help you multitask. Yes, choosing the best monitor can be a tricky task as there are so many great options to choose from, but there’s one that stands out, as Samsung’s 32-inch M80B 4K UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor Screen with Streaming TV is now available for just $400 with $95 in instant savings. This monitor doubles up as a smart TV, so you can also stream your favorite content once you’re done with your assignments. And the best part is that it comes with a SlimFit Camera and a wireless remote in the box.