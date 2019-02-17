Android

B&H activates sales of Nokia 5.1 Plus for $200

Well, it took some time to get proper images up on the page, but now that B&H finally has them up, we can conclude that the retailer is now selling the Nokia 5.1 Plus for $199.99.

Pre-orders were seemingly open for the past week or so, but the specs sheet seemed poorly assembled, listing the “f/2.0 aperture and 19:9 Aspect Ratio” in one line while not distinguishing the two between the main rear camera and the display. Heck, those spec lines are still the same.

The MediaTek-powered phone is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and other GSM networks. It launches with Android 8.0 Oreo from the box, but an update to Android 9 Pie should be immediately available.

Click here to take a look and see if the Nokia 5.1 Plus is right for you. Pocketnow is a B&H affiliate and may generate revenue if you click on the above link.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.