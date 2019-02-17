B&H activates sales of Nokia 5.1 Plus for $200
Well, it took some time to get proper images up on the page, but now that B&H finally has them up, we can conclude that the retailer is now selling the Nokia 5.1 Plus for $199.99.
Pre-orders were seemingly open for the past week or so, but the specs sheet seemed poorly assembled, listing the “f/2.0 aperture and 19:9 Aspect Ratio” in one line while not distinguishing the two between the main rear camera and the display. Heck, those spec lines are still the same.
The MediaTek-powered phone is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and other GSM networks. It launches with Android 8.0 Oreo from the box, but an update to Android 9 Pie should be immediately available.
Click here to take a look and see if the Nokia 5.1 Plus is right for you. Pocketnow is a B&H affiliate and may generate revenue if you click on the above link.
Discuss This Post