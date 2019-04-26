Turn your passion for computers and the latest technology into a fulfilling career. With cloud computing jobs in high demand, it’s the perfect time to begin your journey with the AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle.

When it comes to cloud computing, there’s so much to learn and only a limited time. Ensure that you’re learning efficiently and effectively from some of the best instructors with AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle. In this 6-course bundle, you’ll get up to speed on key tools like Docker, Amazon Web Services, and much more.

Start today on your lifetime access to AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle for just $49. That’s 97% off the original price!

AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle – $49



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin