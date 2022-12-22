Are you tired of constantly having to charge your iPhone throughout the day? Low Power Mode is a useful feature that can help extend the battery life of your device. In this article, we'll show you how you can set up the Low Power Mode to kick in automatically when your iPhone's battery reaches a certain level, so you can keep your phone powered up and ready to go.

What is Low Power Mode on iPhone and how does it work?

Low Power Mode is a feature on your iPhone that helps you conserve the battery life of your iOS device when it is running low on power. When the feature is activated, your iPhone will reduce the amount of power it consumes by turning off or disabling certain features that are known to use a significant chunk of battery. This can be helpful in extending the battery life of your device when you need it most.

Once Low Power Mode is enabled, your iPhone will disable some of the features that consume more battery, such as automatic mail fetch, background app refresh, and backup of iCloud Photos. If you own a Pro model iPhone, such as the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro, your display's refresh rate will also be limited to 60Hz. Your device will also stop automatically downloading app updates, and the maximum performance of the CPU, GPU, and networking will be reduced to conserve energy.

Currently, you can activate Low Power Mode by going to Settings → Battery or by adding it to the Control Center. Your iPhone may also prompt you to enable Low Power Mode when the battery reaches 20%. While these options can be helpful, they require manual intervention and may not activate at the desired battery level.

Automating Low Power Mode on your iPhone

Fortunately, there is a way to set up a Low Power Mode shortcut that automatically triggers when your battery goes low below a specific percentage, say 25% or 30%. Moreover, we'll show you how to set up a Shortcut that disables Low Power Mode when your battery reaches a certain level when you put your iPhone to charge, so the features that were disabled during the power conservation mode resume. Here's how you can do it using the Shortcuts app on your iPhone:

Activate Low Power Mode on your iPhone when the battery goes below a certain level

To get started, you'll need to open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. If you don't have the app installed, you can download it from the App Store.

app on your iPhone. If you don't have the app installed, you can download it from the App Store. In the Shortcuts app, tap the Automation tab from the bottom. Now select Create Personal Automation.

You'll see a prompt on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Battery Level .

. Now drag the slider and set the percentage at which you would like the Low Power Mode to kick in, and tap Next . As an example, we have selected 30%, but you can also choose to trigger it at 50%.

. As an example, we have selected 30%, but you can also choose to trigger it at 50%. Below the slider, select Falls Below [X%]. In this case, whenever the battery will go below 30%, i.e., to 29%, the Low Power Mode will automatically turn on.

Now tap Add Action and select Set Low Power Mode . Make sure the action says, "Turn Low Power Mode On."

and select . Make sure the action says, "Turn Low Power Mode On." Tap Next .

. Disable the Ask Before Running toggle. Alternatively, you can opt to have your iPhone send you a notification whenever the automation runs. This can act as a helpful reminder to charge your device.

That's it, you have successfully configured the automation. The Low Power Mode will automatically activate on your iPhone when the battery falls below the specified percentage.

Automatically turn off Low Power Mode on your iPhone when the battery charges to a certain level

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

Again, select the Automation tab and then select Create Personal Automation. If you've already created automation before, tap the + icon in the top right corner.

Scroll down and tap on Battery Level .

. Now drag the slider and set the battery level at which you would like the Low Power Mode to turn off, and tap Next .

. Below the slider, select Rises Above [X%]. In this case, whenever the battery will go above 35%, i.e., to 36%, the Low Power Mode will automatically turn off.

On the next screen, tap Add Action and select Set Low Power Mode . Make sure the action says, "Turn Low Power Mode Off."

and select . Make sure the action says, "Turn Low Power Mode Off." Tap Next .

. Disable the Ask Before Running toggle. Alternatively, you can opt to have your iPhone send you a notification whenever the automation runs.

Using this automation, the Low Power mode will automatically turn off when the iPhone charges to a certain level so that features that were disabled can resume.

All in all, setting up Low Power Mode shortcuts on your iPhone can be a convenient way to ensure that your device conserves battery life when it's running low. By triggering the shortcut at a specific battery level, you can ensure that Low Power Mode is activated automatically without requiring any manual intervention.

