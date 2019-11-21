If the Galaxy Note10 is on your shopping shortlist, either for the Holidays, or the upcoming Black Friday, you should check out the new color options. Aura Pink and Aura Red versions are now available, in limited supply, in the United States.

Initially only available in Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue, the Galaxy Note10 color options expand to a total of six, with the addition or Aura Pink and Aura Red.

Samsung has been historically adding more colors to the mix months after a major device release, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing here.

To make things even sweeter, Samsung is tweaking its trade-in program. Normally going for $949.99, the Galaxy Note10 can go as low as $309.99 with an eligible device trade-in. You’ll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds. Check out the source link below.

Source: Samsung

Via: AndroidPolice