Set your calendars for August 20th to welcome Android P

If there’s something that everyone in the tech world knows is that if the rumors and information come from Evan Blass, then everything said very close to be the truth. Therefore, Android P would soon come to launch its final version in less than three weeks.

Something very important is going to happen on August 20th or at least that’s what we expect. Famous leaker Evan Blass has posted a tweet that has a capital P marked on the calendar, and that makes us believe that we can see a finished Android P version of the platform on that date. It’s true that other people may have different opinions for what’s going to happen on this day, they may be right, but at least we’ll find out soon enough.