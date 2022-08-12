Audio-Technica’s latest back-to-school sales event will get you up to 54% savings on select products

Audio-Technica is well-known for designing and manufacturing professional microphones, headphones, turntables, and other audio equipment. Having one or more of these products will most likely make you enjoy a better audio experience and let you capture clean and clear audio tracks. The best part is that the company has something for everyone and every budget, so there’s no need to break the bank to get your first microphone or your first pair of studio monitoring headphones. And the best part is that these excellent products have just improved thanks to the latest discounts.

Amazon is letting you score up to 54 percent savings on some of Audio-Technica’s best and most popular products. First up, we have the Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Premium Wireless Gaming Headset that is now receiving a 12 percent discount that translates to $30 savings, meaning that you can take this product home for $219. It features 7.1 Surround Sound, lag-free wireless operation in the 2. 4 GHz range, and it is compatible with your PC, laptops, and Macs. Suppose you want to use it with the latest gaming consoles. In that case, I suggest you go for the more affordable Audio-Technica ATH-G1 that sells for $149 after scoring the same 12 percent savings.

Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Premium Wireless Gaming Headset Take your gaming experience to the next level with Audio-Technica’s ATH-G1WL Premium Wireless Gaming Headset that’s compatible with any PC, laptop or Mac.

Next up, we have excellent options for those interested in starting their personal podcast or just a home studio to record their favorite jams. The best choice comes as the Audio-Technica AT4040 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, which is now available for just $249 after picking up a massive 50 percent discount. It features a large diaphragm tensioned specifically to provide smooth, natural sonic characteristics and a true condenser design to keep noise to a minimum. It also delivers wide dynamic range and high SPL capability for the greatest versatility.

A more budget-friendly option comes as the Audio-Technica AT2035PK Vocal Microphone Pack, which sells for $169 after a 15 percent discount and also includes a pair of monitor headphones and an adjustable boom arm to go with your kit. And if you’re only interested in the Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, you can get it for just $129 after a $20 discount. Or, you can also consider going for the most affordable Audio-Technica AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone that sells for just $69 after an insane 54 percent discount.

You will also find amazing deals on monitor headphones, turntables, and more, so head to Amazon.com and see if there’s something for you.