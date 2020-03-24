In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, some carriers in the United States have started to take action to help their customers during these difficult times. Yesterday, Verizon announced that they would give 15GB of extra data in most of its data plans, and now, AT&T has also announced that they will take action.

AT&T has announced that they will be waiving domestic wireless voice and data coverage fees due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has said that it will not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone, or broadband residential or small business because of their inability to pay their bill.

The company is also giving free wireless data to school districts to provide students while they adjust to learning from home. Qualified schools, colleges, and universities that are activating new lines for school-issued tablets, 4G LTE-enabled laptops, and hotspot devices will get unlimited data service for free during 60 days.

AT&T is also offering Video Conferencing Help, meaning that new customers in K-12 education, healthcare, and no-profit social services can get AT&T [email protected] Premium for free that comes with fully integrated phone, fax, messaging capabilities and HD video conferencing for up to 100 users.

Home Internet and Distance Learning are other programs that AT&T is launching. The first one is a low-cost option for Internet service to homes participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start, plus, they get two free months of service. Distance Learning consists of a fund launched to help improve and expand online learning resources.

You can also get 60 days of free access and unlimited usage of Caribu. This video-calling application allows family members to read, draw, and play games with one another while at different locations. For more information, you can go to AT&T COVID 19 support pages.

Source WWLP

Via KATC