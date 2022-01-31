AT&T is bringing new prepaid plans and phones
After launching new 2 Gbps and 5Gbps fiber internet plans, AT&T is increasing its efforts to compete with other lower-cost prepaid carriers. The cellular company has announced a new AT&T Unlimited Max prepaid plan that offers unlimited 5G data for only $45 per month. Along with unlimited 5G data, the plan comes with unlimited talk and text, 100GB of cloud storage, HD streaming, 10GB of personal hotspot data, and much more.
AT&T Unlimited Max Prepaid Plan Benefits
- Unlimited talk and text
- Unlimited high-speed data with 5G
- 10GB mobile hotspot
- 100GB of cloud storage
- Fraud call blocking
- HD streaming
- Mexico and Canada
However, there is one caveat. This plan is only available at Walmart. Outside Walmart, the cheapest AT&T's unlimited plan will cost you $65 per month and it doesn’t even include HD streaming. The only catch here is that you'll have to activate the plan through Walmart.
AT&T has positioned the plan really well in the market. If we take a look at similar plans from other carriers, T-Mobile Metro’s unlimited 5G data prepaid plan costs $50 per month, Mint Mobile’s unlimited 5G data prepaid plan costs $40 per month, Cricket’s unlimited 5G data prepaid plan costs $55 per month, and Verizon’s Visible plan costs $40 per month. Plans from other carriers don't support HD streaming as well.
Though AT&T's Unlimited Max plan does include HD streaming, it streams in 480p by default. If you're an AT&T Unlimited Max prepaid plan customer, you'll have to disable Stream Saver call 611 to enable HD streaming.
Along with the Unlimited Max prepaid plan, AT&T has also announced offers for its other prepaid plans if activated at Walmart. Instead of costing you $40/month, the plan with 15GB of high-speed data will cost you $35/month. Similarly, the plan with 5GB of high-speed data will cost you $25/month instead of regular $30/month pricing.
Discounts on phones
AT&T is also offering big discounts on phones in partnership with Walmart. The company is offering anywhere between $100 and $50 off on a variety of smartphones starting today.
- Moto g Pure for $19 (regular price $69)
- Samsung Galaxy A03s for $29 (regular price $79)
- Samsung Galaxy A12 for $69 (regular price $119)
- Apple iPhone SE for $149 (regular price $249)
- Apple iPhone 11 for $299 (regular price $399)
While the discounts for iPhone SE and iPhone 11 require customers to activate the Unlimited Max plan in-store at Walmart, the rest of the discounts on Moto and Samsung phones apply when customers activate any monthly prepaid plan from AT&T in Walmart.
