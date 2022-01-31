AT&T is bringing new prepaid plans and phones

After launching new 2 Gbps and 5Gbps fiber internet plans, AT&T is increasing its efforts to compete with other lower-cost prepaid carriers. The cellular company has announced a new AT&T Unlimited Max prepaid plan that offers unlimited 5G data for only $45 per month. Along with unlimited 5G data, the plan comes with unlimited talk and text, 100GB of cloud storage, HD streaming, 10GB of personal hotspot data, and much more.

AT&T Unlimited Max Prepaid Plan Benefits

Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited high-speed data with 5G

10GB mobile hotspot

100GB of cloud storage

Fraud call blocking

HD streaming

Mexico and Canada

However, there is one caveat. This plan is only available at Walmart. Outside Walmart, the cheapest AT&T's unlimited plan will cost you $65 per month and it doesn’t even include HD streaming. The only catch here is that you'll have to activate the plan through Walmart.

AT&T has positioned the plan really well in the market. If we take a look at similar plans from other carriers, T-Mobile Metro’s unlimited 5G data prepaid plan costs $50 per month, Mint Mobile’s unlimited 5G data prepaid plan costs $40 per month, Cricket’s unlimited 5G data prepaid plan costs $55 per month, and Verizon’s Visible plan costs $40 per month. Plans from other carriers don't support HD streaming as well.

Though AT&T's Unlimited Max plan does include HD streaming, it streams in 480p by default. If you're an AT&T Unlimited Max prepaid plan customer, you'll have to disable Stream Saver call 611 to enable HD streaming.

Along with the Unlimited Max prepaid plan, AT&T has also announced offers for its other prepaid plans if activated at Walmart. Instead of costing you $40/month, the plan with 15GB of high-speed data will cost you $35/month. Similarly, the plan with 5GB of high-speed data will cost you $25/month instead of regular $30/month pricing.

Discounts on phones

AT&T is also offering big discounts on phones in partnership with Walmart. The company is offering anywhere between $100 and $50 off on a variety of smartphones starting today.

Moto g Pure for $19 (regular price $69)

Samsung Galaxy A03s for $29 (regular price $79)

Samsung Galaxy A12 for $69 (regular price $119)

Apple iPhone SE for $149 (regular price $249)

Apple iPhone 11 for $299 (regular price $399)

While the discounts for iPhone SE and iPhone 11 require customers to activate the Unlimited Max plan in-store at Walmart, the rest of the discounts on Moto and Samsung phones apply when customers activate any monthly prepaid plan from AT&T in Walmart.