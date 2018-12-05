Android

AT&T has second Samsung 5G smartphone, likely the Galaxy Note 10

We’re not sure if AT&T is trying to milk “5G” as a buzzword while representing itself at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit or if it thinks that a vague hardware announcement for second half of 2019 is newsworthy in December of 2018, but nonetheless, it made the announcement that a second Samsung 5G-capable smartphone will be joining the network in the second half of 2019.

The wireless carrier announced yesterday that its first Samsung 5G phone will be available in the first half of the year — Verizon and Sprint have made similar announcements this week. We’re thinking that the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 are the obvious candidates here.

It has also said that we can expect a 5G iPhone in 2020.

AT&T said that a NetGear hotspot will be the first device to support its pioneering 19 markets for 5G.

