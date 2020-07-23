AT&T has today announced that its 5G network is now available across the country in the US, and is now live for consumers and businesses starting today. To ease the transition, AT&T also offers a decent selection of 5G devices including the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 trio, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, with more names set to join the list soon.

The company says all customers on the AT&T Consumer Unlimited Wireless Plans will be migrated to its 5G network at no additional cost starting August 7. For regular subscribers under the AT&T Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite plans, they will get 5G access without any extra charge. Likewise, businesses that are hooked to AT&T Business Unlimited Web-Only, Starter, Performance and Elite plans will also be able to avail 5G at zero additional fees.

“Our strategy of deploying 5G in both sub-6 (5G) and mmWave (5G+) spectrum bands will provide the best mix of speeds, latency and coverage that are needed to enable revolutionary new capabilities to fuel 5G experiences for consumers and businesses,” Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations at AT&T, was quoted as saying in a press release.