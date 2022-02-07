AT&T joins Samsung in leaking the Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 is just a couple of days away now. Samsung is hosting its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 to announce the new S22 series and possibly the Tab S8 series as well. Ahead of the official announcement, Samsung has shown off the device on its Facebook page. In addition, AT&T has also put a promo poster in its store that shows the S22 and the S22 Ultra in full.

Ahead of the unveiling, Samsung has started running ads on Facebook for the Galaxy S22. The ad (shown above) showcases the device in full. It confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with an S Pen. Moreover, it also reveals the offer Samsung will be running during the pre-order of the Galaxy S22 series. According to the ad on Facebook, Samsung will be offering up to $200 in Samsung credit when pre-ordering the S22 series.

In addition to Samsung, AT&T has also put up a poster of S22 on its store. It's almost the same photo as posted by Samsung on Facebook, but this promo shows that there will be a slot for S Pen in the S22 Ultra. Please note that the devices are still not available for purchase officially, and it seems that AT&T has mistakenly put up the poster in its store.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that has every bit of information, leak, and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 that has surfaced on the internet.

Via: PhoneArena