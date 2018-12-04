AT&T confirms it will carry same Samsung 5G phone Verizon announced

AT&T has its puck ready, but it also needs a bona fide phone it can use on its new and nifty 5G network.

Well, it turns out that the Death Star will be able to boast a Samsung offering when it becomes available in early 2019. In fact, the company confirmed to us that it’s the same exact Samsung phone that Verizon announced would be coming to its network, meaning that it runs on the Snapdragon X50 modem.

AT&T reiterated that it hopes to have 5G in 12 markets before the end of the year:

Atlanta

Charlotte

Dallas

Houston

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Louisville

Oklahoma City

New Orleans

Raleigh

San Antonio

Waco, Texas

The fact that carriers will be striking out on the same phone come the turn of January (or so) increases the likelihood that we’re talking about the Galaxy S10 here. What, again, remains to be seen is how product will price out and if a 4G-only version will be sold alongside the 5G model.

Sprint’s first 5G phone will be from LG.