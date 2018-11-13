Android

AT&T to carry Razer Phone 2 from November 16

Contents

After some days in the wilderness, the Razer Phone 2 has been picked up by AT&T for sale.

The carriage deal marks AT&T’s first foray into the mobile gaming market, though it has been promoting Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 to players.

The Razer Phone 2 is being offered as-is — with the Nova Prime Launcher on top of stock Android 8.1 and no AT&T bloatware — from November 16 primarily online and at flagship stores in Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle for the MSRP of about $800. On a 30-month AT&T Next device payment plan, that’s $26.67 per month.

That’s the long and short of the deal, but if you’re unfamiliar with the phone, you’re missing out. To learn more about the Razer Phone 2, catch up on our coverage right here.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
AT&T
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, AT&T, availability, carriers, News, Pricing, Razer, Razer Phone 2, release date, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed