AT&T to carry Razer Phone 2 from November 16
After some days in the wilderness, the Razer Phone 2 has been picked up by AT&T for sale.
The carriage deal marks AT&T’s first foray into the mobile gaming market, though it has been promoting Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 to players.
The Razer Phone 2 is being offered as-is — with the Nova Prime Launcher on top of stock Android 8.1 and no AT&T bloatware — from November 16 primarily online and at flagship stores in Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle for the MSRP of about $800. On a 30-month AT&T Next device payment plan, that’s $26.67 per month.
That’s the long and short of the deal, but if you’re unfamiliar with the phone, you’re missing out. To learn more about the Razer Phone 2, catch up on our coverage right here.
