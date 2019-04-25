Samsung Galaxy View2 officially confirmed by AT&T

Yesterday we heard about Samsung’s huge table, or “movable display”, as AT&T puts it, the successor to the original model which shrinks the display “down” to 17.5-inches. The report featured some leaked render photos with the AT&T branding visible on the back of the device, and now the carrier has officially confirmed the device, as seen in the video below.

AT&T finds ways to market the device; initially it was called a “movable display”, but this second iteration is referred to as a 4G LTE-connected “mobile TV”. Powered by an Exynos 7885 processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 12,000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy View2 is all but confirmed by AT&T’s video. That being the case, an official announcement should be just around the corner, and we’re curious to see how the carrier will be pricing this behemoth.