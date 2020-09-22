We are getting closer to the possible launch of Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup, as rumors suggest that it could arrive in a mid-October event. Cupertino recently held an online “Time Flies” event, where it launched the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE without a charger. We also saw the arrival of a new iPad and a new iPad Air with a new A14 Bionic chip, as well as other new services and features.

However, it seems that AT&T is not so hyped about the launch of the new iPhone 12 lineup. The company’s Communications CEO, Jeff McElfresh, was recently interviewed by CNBC. He had some interesting things to say about the new 5G iPhones and 6G plans for one of the United States’ largest carriers.

“I do believe that you will see many of the iPhone subscribers move to upgrade to the device,” said McElfresh. “But I wouldn’t forecast that it’s going to be a massive event. I also don’t think it’s going to be a nonevent. I think customers, based on the pressures of the economy that we’re all facing today, will make a calculated decision as to what they want to do. And we’re going to be there to offer them any device that Apple launches here shortly.”

He also mentioned that AT&T’s engineers are already working on the next-generation 6G network, even though it may take years before this technology fully materializes. Yes, it is always good to be prepared for the future, but at least I believe that the company should focus on giving real 5G connectivity and consistent speeds, not 5Ge and a nationwide network that has “enormous gaps in coverage stretch coast to coast.”

Maybe the launch of the iPhone 12 may not have a huge impact due to economic uncertainty, but let’s be honest, Apple really knows how to put up a show, and it will most likely launch its devices with a bang and a couple of new surprises. We have recently seen rumors suggesting the arrival of a new iPhone 12 mini, which would be the smallest 5.4-inch variant of the lineup, but it seems that we won’t get 120Hz refresh rate displays in any model.

Source MacRumors

Via CNBC