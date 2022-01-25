AT&T 5G, speeds, plans, and more: all you need to know

AT&T announced that it’s bringing up to 5-Gigabit internet tier to more than 5.2 million customer locations in more than 70 metro areas, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas. The telecommunication company also announced its new ‘straightforward pricing across its AT&T Fiber portfolio and announced that it’s officially capable of achieving 10-Gigabit speeds in labs.

AT&T also announced new Fiber tiers, starting with a 2 GIG option for $110 / month and AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG for $225 / month. There are also two 5-Gigabit tiers, one for home users, and another for business. AT&T Fiber 5 GIG costs $180 / month, while the AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG will go for $395 / month. The new plans will include HBO Max, and AT&T Active Armor internet security to keep users safe from cybersecurity threats and other suspicious activity. The new ‘straightforward pricing’ will apply to all of its Fiber plans, eliminating equipment fees, annual contracts, and removing data caps and price increases at 12 months.

AT&T’s Fiber tiers were previously only available in 300Mbps, 500Mbps, and up to 1 GIG speeds, costing $55, $65, and $80 / month, respectively. The new multi-gig tiers will allow it to better compete with the competition, and take on even more customers with a more affordable pricing plan.

The new faster speeds and tiers will allow customers to work faster with a more reliable connection. Those who work from home will likely find that the faster speeds provided by the new AT&T Fiber plans tend to not bog down the entire network when watching one or more 4K streams at once. With the introduction of these new multi-gigabit internet plans, AT&T calls itself the “fastest major internet provider.”

What is multi-gig speed, and why should you care?

Multi-gig is a fancy term for connections that offer speeds higher than 1 Gbps. AT&T’s new multi-gig tiers offer faster and more reliable performance, and there’s a chance that you may need to upgrade your router and some of your ethernet cables to take advantage of the faster speeds. Since AT&T also announced that it was able to achieve 10-Gigabit speeds in its labs, we could also see a special tier in the future, although we may have to wait a while until it becomes more widely available.