AT&T is now performing 5G speed tests, with not so great results

We know that AT&T has been working on their 5G network and that it is now available in 12 major cities of the United States. Now, this new network is supposed to give us better speeds in data connections, but the recent tests aren’t as exciting.

Redditor mwb6d has posted some speed test results, and these were reported by Sascha Segan from PCMag. These results showed 194.88Mbps download speed, 17.08Mbps upload speed, and 77ms latency. This isn’t necessarily bad, but let’s remember that these results are very similar to the ones gotten from 4G network tests that give us 187.44Mbps download speed, 8.14Mbps upload speed, and 77ms latency. Now, let’s remember that these are just test speeds ant that they will most likely improve with time. More importantly, there are still no 5G smartphones available yet, so these tests in the AT&T 5G network are just part of a process.