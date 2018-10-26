AT&T 5G service launching in “weeks”
Get those “pucks” ready, AT&T’s 5G service will be ready in portions of 12 metropolitan areas “in the next few weeks.”
In its quarterly earnings call, chief executive of mobility John Donovan said that the company has made strides in laying out optical fiber for its backhaul system, stretching its range to 18 million customer locations with 4 million more due for setup by 2019.
However, even with the signal splatter, 5G spectrum will be limited to the 28GHz band at first and will only be accessible to puck-sized hotspots that will distribute a Wi-Fi signal locally to users’ laptops and mobile phones. Current model phones will have to stick with the existing LTE network for now.
Verizon launched its fixed 5G service at the start of the month with hopes to get mobile 5G up in the new year.
Discuss This Post