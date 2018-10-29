AT&T 5G “puck” revealed to be Netgear hotspot

AT&T is still just “a few weeks” away from splashing 5G into 12 markets, but it finally has its “puck” device ready to show off as the first to work on the new cellular technology.

The Netgear “Nighthawk” hotspot runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem and was tested at a site in Texas for what was touted as “the world’s first millimeter wave browsing session with a standards-based device on a mobile 5G network.”

Signals delivered through 5G will be converted to Wi-Fi for devices to take advantage of.

Mobile World Live reports that the company has not taken a price nor a release date to the puck, but it will be targeted for personal and enterprise customers.

