AT&T shows off 1.5Gbps speed on 5G+ network, but read the fine print

Contents

AT&T is busying rolling out millimeter wave spectrum for its 5G+ network and, after a fresh round of testing, have found found that the speeds they’ve seen in the lab have been brought out to the field.

The company announced that it had tested a mobile phone form factor on the network in a field location and recording ping of 18ms and a downlink of nearly 1.54Gbps. The image below had a filename with “MWC” tagged to it, so expect some more talk about these results in Barcelona.

However, the only device that has access to the 5G+ network right now is a Netgear hotspot. Worse yet, the company’s announcement came with fine print:

This does not reflect current user-experienced 5G+ speeds, which are lower and will vary.

Lower? How much lower? Will dozens of users on a tower bring speeds down to what we already see with 4G LTE — or “5G E” as AT&T would like to put it — today? Guess we’ll have to find out.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
AT&T
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Phones
Tags
5G, AT&T, business, carriers, News, speed test, US
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.