AT&T 5G plans could have tiered prices depending on selected speeds

AT&T‘s 5G network is live in 19 markets in the United States, but currently there’s no device that can benefit from the added speeds, save for a mobile hotspot. We’re talking about real 5G, not the 5G E(volution) stuff the carrier is pushing, and the first device that could take advantage of the new network infrastructure will likely be the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, after its initial Verizon exclusivity ends.

It’s not necessarily a big deal, as we’re still a couple of years away from blanket coverage. “We’re two to three years away from seeing that play out”, said AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, who also talked about the possibility of AT&T 5G plans possibly following pricing for fixed line internet.

I will be very surprised if, as we move into wireless, the pricing regime in wireless doesn’t look something like the pricing regime you see in fixed line. If you can offer a gig speed, there are some customers that are willing to pay a premium for 500 meg to a gig speed, and so forth. So I expect that to be the case — AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson

AT&T has not yet made any announcements regarding its 5G plans. Verizon is charging an extra $10 for 5G access, which is accessible only using a Motorola phone with the 5G Moto Mod attached. At this moment, only AT&T has talked about the idea of tiered pricing plans based on the speeds customers are opting for, and it could make sense.