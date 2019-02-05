AT&T’s rebrand of 4G LTE to ‘5G E’ appears in iOS 12.2 beta

We’ve known for some time now of AT&T’s spin machine to support its 5G efforts. One of them was the undeniable improvement and, yet, stupidly painful rebranding of its 4G LTE-Advanced network to “5G Evolution.”

It’s been tipped that new phones coming to AT&T for sale this year would begin indicating its LTE-Advanced coverage as “5G E.” And now, we’re already seeing this roll out to iPhones that are on the second beta update of iOS 12.2.

Readers to 9to5Mac have posted pictures of the new indicator in action.

@MacRumors @9to5mac looks like the newest beta shows 5GE on my iPhone XR pic.twitter.com/fkgsDc33eA — Jay (@jw331_) February 4, 2019

Also 5g symbol enabled pic.twitter.com/zN7nHbjTrx — P G S  (@Siddavarapu) February 4, 2019

Keep in mind that no smartphone currently supports AT&T’s 5G network and that the network itself won’t be close to widely available across the country until 2020 at the earliest.

Alas, this is AT&T’s evolution to 5G… in progress.