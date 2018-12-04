Android

Atomic and Champagne BlackBerry KEY2 LE available in US

One of the sleeper releases from TCL’s BlackBerry Mobile this year was the KEY2 LE, a lighter and more colorful version of its KEY2 that was meant to be just a tad more accessible to the market.

It took the combined display-and-keyboard form factor and literally put a softer-to-the-touch material to it. That said, it launched in the United States in a rather standard gray.

Well, we finally have new colors coming to Best Buy and Amazon, with Champagne and Atomic (red) only at Best Buy. The price for these dashing new hues? $499.99, a $50 premium over the regular versions. In fact, it’s quite the markup now since Best Buy has discounted the gray version to $399.99.

Still, what’s $50 (or $100) between you and a classier finish on a unique phone with a Snapdragon 636 chipset?

