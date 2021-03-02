Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India on March 4. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company revealed one very important aspect of the device earlier today. It announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature a Super AMOLED display instead of LCD panels found on the Redmi Note series up until now. Now, we have more confirmed details on the upcoming devices.

The latest development comes from Xiaomi’s Twitter account, which posted a teaser of the upcoming launch. It also confirmed that at least one smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series will feature a 120Hz refresh rate on the Super AMOLED display.

The first-ever 120Hz AMOLED display on #RedmiNote10Series, all you need to help challenge your boundaries.



Find out everything on March 4th #RedmiNote10Sereis global launch event. pic.twitter.com/YvQD6QXJYg — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 2, 2021

This seems to be a game-changing move from the company. Up until now, Redmi Note devices have always had an LCD display. Even Xiaomi’s own Mi 10i – which lies in the same price segment as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to launch – features a 120Hz refresh rate with an LCD display. We expect the highest-end variant, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to feature the high refresh rate on its AMOLED display.

As per previous leaks, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be a 4G device. It might sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. The device is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and pack a 5,050mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. It could pack a massive 5,000mAh battery, and an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could come with up to 128GB of storage. It is said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a triple rear camera setup.