We have already received rumors that mentioned the possibility of the iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 to be delayed by at least three months because of the coronavirus. Some companies have even canceled their upcoming events. Google, for example, has canceled the upcoming Cloud Next conference and Google I/O. Now, it seems that Apple is also thinking of the way to change the format of the next WWDC. We may also have to wait a bit more for the devices.

WWDC is usually focused on revealing new software innovations for its devices, and sometimes we get a couple of new products. We are expecting the new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 to be announced at least during WWDC 2020 along with a new iPad Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a new generation of Powerbeats wireless headphones, and a new Apple TV. However, Brian Roemmele posted on Twitter that at least one of these devices will have to wait until fall to launch.

We also see that Apple may also consider making its WWDC a digital event because of health concerns. We can’t tell for sure which device will be delayed, but we have heard reports from Ming-Chi Kuo that says that the iPhone 9 will arrive during the first half of 2020. Now, we will just have to wait and see whos right.

Source BGR

