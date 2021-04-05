If there is one non-existent WhatsApp feature that has been on my wishlist for the longest time, it has to be chat history migration between Android and iOS devices. Doing so between the two devices on the same platform is a pretty straightforward process using cloud backup, but the same has not been possible between iPhones and Android phones. It is also one of the reasons why a lot of people I know dread the idea of switching platforms, primarily because WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging platform on this side of the Pacific ocean. Well, the limitation might soon be a thing of past, as WhatsApp has reportedly started testing the ability to transfer chat data between Android and iOS devices.

“WhatsApp will allow to migrate your chat history from WhatsApp for iOS to WhatsApp for Android. It is obvious that WhatsApp will also allow the opposite way. When the user tries to link a device having a different operating system to his WhatsApp account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version.”

WhatsApp says that apps that claim to move your chat history between phones violate their Terms of Service.https://t.co/MK4tJmBGrc pic.twitter.com/Vz423jIVuv — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 15, 2019

First spotted by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and there is no word when it will be released via the public beta or stable channel. However, the report mentions that it will build on top of the upcoming multi-device capability that will allow users to run the same account on multiple devices. For users who have an iPhone and Android phone, syncing chats is essentially real-time chat migration, which is why the feature will likely be rolled out once multi-device support has been implemented.

It’s not as if chat migration between Android and iOS is impossible right now. There are a few third-party solutions out there that let you move chat history from Android to iOS, and vice versa. However, WhatsApp advises against using them as they not only pose security risks, but they all also violate the Terms of Service.