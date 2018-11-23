Android

At $150, Palm is half-off on contract at Verizon

Palm has made its first phone in a long time. It has also effectively made it a burner phone worth its price, but only if you’re standing on Verizon and can stomach a two-year contract.

The newest Palm phone, exclusive to Big Red, is available today and tomorrow for $149.99 — that’s half off its original contract price and a full $200 short of its full retail price. However, customers will have to purchase a smartphone (any smartphone) with the Palm phone.

It’s a tiny device that runs on Android and intended to keep users away from the display and out in the world to play. $150 may be the right price if customers can fulfill the conditions of the deal.

