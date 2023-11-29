Handheld gaming consoles are more powerful than ever, as they are now full-fledged gaming computers that come in a more compact form factor, making them easier to carry and better for on-the-go gaming. One of the best examples of this new trend comes from ASUS, as its impressive ROG Ally comes with tons of power under the hood, striking visuals, and a very attractive price tag that’s now even more compelling thanks to a $200 discount.

ASUS ROG Ally $400 $600 Save $200 The ASUS ROG Ally provides a similar experience to the Steam Deck, supporting AAA games. It comes with a 120Hz display, lightweight design, and great controls. It's powered by the AMD Zen 4-based chip, capable of running games at up to 1080p@60fps. $400 at Best Buy

Getting your hands on one of the best gaming handhelds on the market has never been so affordable, as you can currently get your hands on a new ASUS ROG Ally for $400, thanks to the latest offers at Best Buy. This will get you an extremely powerful handheld gaming console that packs a 7-inch FHD gaming display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. What’s more impressive is that this baby packs AMD’s Ryzen Z1 processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, and AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Architecture-based Graphics under the hood. This will be perfect to run just about anything you want, including the latest and best games.

However, suppose you’re really interested in picking up one of these gaming consoles. In that case, I suggest you opt for the version with the more potent AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, as you will definitely see the difference between these two models, especially in loading times. The best part is that this model is also on sale, and you can get yours for $600 with $100 in instant savings.