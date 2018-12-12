Android

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 is ridiculously cheap

ZenFone Max Pro M2

It is available in India over Flipkart, but the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 is a real bang for the buck. Pricing starts at $180 but you get a great phone for that price. Following up on the success of the ZenFone Max Pro M1, the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, and is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC. The dual camera system is comprised of a 12MP + 5MP shooter, while the front-facer is a 13MP unit.

Memory options include 3-, 4-, and 6GB for RAM, and 32- and 64GB of internal storage. A massive 5,000mAh battery is powering everything, and the OS preinstalled is Android Oreo. Pie will be landing on the phone early next year. ASUS decided to no longer wait for a stable Pie version and go ahead with the launch. Now for the good part, the prices: the 3GB/32GB variant goes for ₹12,999 ($180). The 4GB/64GB version costs ₹14,999 ($210), and the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model will set you back ₹16,999 ($240).

