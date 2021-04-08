Zenfone 7 Pro
ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro

ASUS is reportedly making a compact flagship, much like what Apple did with the iPhone 12 mini. While many appreciated a smaller footprint with a flagship processor, the sales figure didn’t reach the targets set by Apple. That said, an Android manufacturer is boarding the “mini” train. Details regarding the alleged ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini were recently leaked. Now, the smartphone has reportedly bragged a certification, which hints that the device is inching closer to launch.

The ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini has reportedly received TÜV SÜD certification. While it doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming mini flagship, it does give a look at the offering in terms of charging capabilities. The Zenfone 8 Mini could have support for 30W fast charging. The information comes from a screenshot shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter. It reveals that the ASUS_I006D/DA is equipped with support for 30W rapid charging. The device is likely the upcoming mini flagship.

As per a previous report, references to the ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip were found in the latest version of the ASUS PixelMaster Camera app. However, it was reported that the “Flip” and “Mini” could be the same phone. The device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It might have a 5.92-inch OLED display. It could have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ (2400×1080) resolution. Moreover, it is tipped to have only two image sensors: a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663.

As of now, the smallest flagship Android phone we have is the Samsung Galaxy S21, which features a 6.2-inch display. While it is interesting that an Android manufacturer is working on a mini flagship in 2021, the size could lead to disappointing battery life. The iPhone 12 mini, for instance, lasts lesser (on a single charge) than the vanilla iPhone 12.




