Zenfone 7 Pro
ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro (Image only for representation)

ASUS is tipped to be working on an iPhone 12 mini competitor. It is reportedly making a compact flagship, much like what Apple did with its mini flagship last year.   Moreover, details of the alleged ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini were recently leaked. Plus, it appeared on TÜV SÜD certification, which gave us a look at the offering in terms of charging capabilities. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, which reiterates several rumored specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini’s model number is ASUS_I006D / ASUS_ZS590KS as per several past reports. The smartphone has appeared with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC on Geekbench. This reveals that ASUS is planning an outright flagship in a compact footprint. In the listing, the SoC is mentioned with ‘lahaina’ and a 1.80GHz base frequency. As for the scores, the smartphone got 1121 and 3662 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively. Moreover, the listing reveals that it will come equipped with 16GB of RAM. There could be more RAM configurations available at launch.

There were references to the ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip in the ASUS PixelMaster Camera app. Later, it was revealed that the “Flip” and “Mini” could be the same phone. As per previous reports, the ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini could feature a 5.92-inch OLED display, which will make it one of the most compact Android flagships on the market. It is tipped to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ (2400×1080) resolution. Further, the device is rumored to have two image sensors: a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663. The smartphone could have support for 30W fast charging.

For reference, the smallest Android flagship available in the market right now is the Samsung Galaxy S21, which features a 6.2-inch display.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
LG V70
Stare and shed a tear for these high-end LG phones that will never release
LG had a highly anticipated product in the form of its Rollable device, and the V70 ThinQ could’ve been a great Android flagship too.
Moto G60
Moto G60 leaks reveal Motorola catching up to the best phone trends
Both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are said to come with a high refresh rate display and offer a long-lasting battery life.
iphone 13 concept
iPhone 13 Pro will be 15-20% more battery efficient despite 120Hz panel: Report
Apple is reportedly going to equip iPhone 13 Pro and its pricier Max sibling with a 120Hz LTPO display supplied by Samsung and LG.