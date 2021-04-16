ASUS is tipped to be working on an iPhone 12 mini competitor. It is reportedly making a compact flagship, much like what Apple did with its mini flagship last year. Moreover, details of the alleged ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini were recently leaked. Plus, it appeared on TÜV SÜD certification, which gave us a look at the offering in terms of charging capabilities. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, which reiterates several rumored specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini’s model number is ASUS_I006D / ASUS_ZS590KS as per several past reports. The smartphone has appeared with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC on Geekbench. This reveals that ASUS is planning an outright flagship in a compact footprint. In the listing, the SoC is mentioned with ‘lahaina’ and a 1.80GHz base frequency. As for the scores, the smartphone got 1121 and 3662 in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, respectively. Moreover, the listing reveals that it will come equipped with 16GB of RAM. There could be more RAM configurations available at launch.

There were references to the ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip in the ASUS PixelMaster Camera app. Later, it was revealed that the “Flip” and “Mini” could be the same phone. As per previous reports, the ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini could feature a 5.92-inch OLED display, which will make it one of the most compact Android flagships on the market. It is tipped to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ (2400×1080) resolution. Further, the device is rumored to have two image sensors: a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663. The smartphone could have support for 30W fast charging.

For reference, the smallest Android flagship available in the market right now is the Samsung Galaxy S21, which features a 6.2-inch display.