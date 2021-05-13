ASUS has launched two new smartphones in its Zenfone 8 lineup. The company has announced the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip. While the former is a compact flagship, the latter retains the signature flip-camera module design. Both the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The vanilla Zenfone 8 offers a dual rear camera setup. On the other hand, the Zenfone 8 Flip comes equipped with a triple camera setup with a rotating camera module.

ASUS Zenfone 8

The vanilla ASUS Zenfone 8 features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It is IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant. The display lies under the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Coming to the optics, you get a dual rear camera setup led by a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front lies a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera for selfies. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery standards.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device supports up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is priced at EUR 599 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and EUR 669 for 8GB + 128GB storage model. You can also get a 16GB + 256GB storage option at EUR 799.

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip

The ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip features the traditional Zenfone design language with a full-screen display and a flip camera module. It comes equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 90Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,000 nits of peak brightness, which lies under the protection of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip sports a rotating camera module that houses three sensors. There is a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. This setup doubles as a selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. You get an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both these devices come with triple microphones along with OZO Audio Zoom and Asus’ Noise Reduction technologies. The Zenfone 8 Flip packs a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery. It is priced at EUR 799 for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant.