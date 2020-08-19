ASUS Zenfone 7 series
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

ASUS Zenfone 7 series was recently announced to be launching in Taiwan on August 26. Now, the Dutch handle of the company has revealed that the Zenfone 7 will feature a flip-camera setup like its predecessor. The teaser video carries a phrase in German saying, “Flip Deine Welt.” This translates to “Flip your world” in English. Hence, it will come with a full-screen display.

ASUS is said to be preparing two models for its Zenfone 7 series. ASUS Zenfone 7 could be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC while the Zenfone 7 Pro could run on Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. According to the NCC certification, the new ASUS device with model number ZS670KS will feature a 6.7-inch display.

Further, the upcoming phone is tipped to come with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC. The Zenfone 7 could pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. 

